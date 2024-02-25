Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $276.19

Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 276.19 ($3.48) and traded as high as GBX 278.50 ($3.51). Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 274 ($3.45), with a volume of 459,981 shares trading hands.
Fidelity Special Values Stock Down 7.5 %
The firm has a market cap of £888.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1,611.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 276.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 270.85.
About Fidelity Special Values
Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Special Values
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Special Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Special Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.