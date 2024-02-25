Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $276.19

Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 276.19 ($3.48) and traded as high as GBX 278.50 ($3.51). Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 274 ($3.45), with a volume of 459,981 shares trading hands.

Fidelity Special Values Stock Down 7.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £888.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1,611.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 276.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 270.85.

About Fidelity Special Values

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

