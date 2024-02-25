Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FIS opened at $64.28 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $65.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

