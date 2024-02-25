Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) is Marmo Financial Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Marmo Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Fidelity High Dividend ETF comprises about 3.2% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Marmo Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FDVV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 286,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,681. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $44.09.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.