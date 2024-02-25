Fei USD (FEI) Price Down 2.8% This Week

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00001824 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fei USD has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Fei USD has a total market cap of $13.01 million and $52,946.87 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00015534 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001485 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00014441 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,612.34 or 0.99972118 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $107.68 or 0.00208566 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009495 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

FEI is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 14,078,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,819,374 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 14,058,373.70786487 with 13,799,706.32510259 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95325577 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $28,075.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.