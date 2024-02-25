Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 26,415 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,057 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,415 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $21,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Barclays raised their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Trading Down 0.3 %

BA stock opened at $200.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.25. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $122.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.