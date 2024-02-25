Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 112,392.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,274 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.63% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $21,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWY opened at $65.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.49 and a fifty-two week high of $67.95.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

