Federated Hermes Inc. Has $23.49 Million Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74,523 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $23,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,540,000 after buying an additional 729,959 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,534,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Q2 by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Q2 by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QTWO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $345,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,714,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,040 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $46,602.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,595.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $345,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,769 shares in the company, valued at $22,714,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,801 shares of company stock worth $9,372,991 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Q2 stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.95.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

