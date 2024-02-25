Federated Hermes Inc. Has $19.97 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,797 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $19,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $225,800,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,092,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Microchip Technology by 60.5% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,458,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,644,000 after acquiring an additional 549,485 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $82.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.28 and its 200-day moving average is $82.09. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

