Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (AGM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.40 on March 28th

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.40 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 3.2 %

AGM stock opened at $180.56 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12 month low of $122.10 and a 12 month high of $198.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.40. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $354.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.