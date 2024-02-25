Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

NYSE FATH opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, and catering services.

