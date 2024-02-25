Falcon Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Shares Up 3.5%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 470,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 200,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

