Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Announces Earnings Results

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 42.07% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Expensify Stock Up 16.4 %

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXFY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Insider Transactions at Expensify

In related news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin acquired 196,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $345,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,305,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,617,324.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 196,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $345,093.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,305,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,617,324.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 19,503 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $47,002.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,513.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,294 shares of company stock valued at $995,208 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Expensify by 287.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expensify by 58.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 455,026 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 445,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Expensify by 252.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 801,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

