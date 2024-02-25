Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.31.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $57.53 on Thursday. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.98.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,341.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,588 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.