Euro Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.26 Million (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Euro Coin has a total market cap of $52.89 million and $1.26 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002098 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin’s launch date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 48,958,126 tokens. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EURC) is a stablecoin pegged to the Euro, offering less volatility. It’s part of the Circle platform, enabling near-instant, low-cost payments worldwide. EURC unlocks possibilities for multi-currency digital finance and near-instant foreign exchange. Along with USDC, it enables global payments in local currencies. EURC was created by Circle Internet Financial, issuer of USDC.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

