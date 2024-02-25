Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Cap Hits $3.85 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and $128.17 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.39 or 0.00051089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,656.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.03 or 0.00516929 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.01 or 0.00135534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008218 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.92 or 0.00241833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.88 or 0.00144965 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00029660 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,731,037 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

