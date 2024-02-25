Esther Gilbert Buys 3,977 Shares of CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE) Stock

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Free Report) insider Esther Gilbert purchased 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £4,175.85 ($5,257.93).

CVC Income & Growth Trading Down 1.8 %

CVCE opened at GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.92. The firm has a market cap of £971,292.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65. CVC Income & Growth Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.99 ($0.01).

CVC Income & Growth Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from CVC Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. CVC Income & Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,000.00%.

About CVC Income & Growth

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

