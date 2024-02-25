Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.96-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.02. Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.960-2.000 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTRG. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $35.13 on Friday. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $206,493,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,991,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,500,000 after acquiring an additional 823,392 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $26,728,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,141,000 after purchasing an additional 576,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 654.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 656,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,219,000 after purchasing an additional 569,921 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

