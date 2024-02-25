Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ERO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ERO

Ero Copper Price Performance

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper stock opened at C$22.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.58. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$15.72 and a 1 year high of C$32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.23.

(Get Free Report

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.