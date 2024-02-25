Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 376.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,650 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $30,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE PXD opened at $232.48 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

