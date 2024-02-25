EOS (EOS) Price Tops $0.80 on Top Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $895.18 million and $90.15 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002156 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001229 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001283 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002671 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001666 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001713 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,118,262,367 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,262,366 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.