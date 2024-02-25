Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion. Enovis also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-2.650 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.43.

Enovis stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. Enovis has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Enovis had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

