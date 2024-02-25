ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Trading 3.4% Higher

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.77 and last traded at C$8.66. 3,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 1,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.37.
ENEOS Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.82.
ENEOS Company Profile
ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, Asia, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ENEOS
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for ENEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENEOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.