Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

Shares of EDR stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $26.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $26,656.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,700,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $26,656.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,990 in the last quarter. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also

