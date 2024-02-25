Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.

Employers has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Employers has a payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Employers to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Employers Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $46.14 on Friday. Employers has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Employers

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.40. Employers had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $225.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Employers will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Employers by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 5.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Employers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Employers by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Featured Stories

