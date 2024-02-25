Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 540 ($6.80) and last traded at GBX 555 ($6.99). Approximately 18,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 14,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 560 ($7.05).

Elixirr International Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £262.35 million, a PE ratio of 2,055.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 569.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 525.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Get Elixirr International alerts:

Elixirr International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Elixirr International’s payout ratio is 5,925.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elixirr International

Elixirr International Company Profile

In related news, insider Charlotte Alexandra Stranner sold 69,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 575 ($7.24), for a total value of £400,004.50 ($503,657.14). 52.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers creative, marketing, and transformation services. It provides services in the areas of AI and machine learning, app design and development, brand identity implementation, brand strategy, business model innovation, business strategy, case for change, corporate venture and innovation, customer experience, data and analytics, data strategy, digital design and marketing, digital optimization and strategy, innovation immersions, IT strategy, mergers and acquisitions, onboarding solutions, procurement, product and portfolio management, risk and compliance, sourcing, sustainability, target operating model, and transformation management, The company serves automotive and transportation, manufacturing, business and financial services, charities, energy, utilities and resources, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, insurance, luxury and fashion, travel and leisure, telecommunications, technology, retail and consumer goods, private equity, media, and entertainment and sports industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elixirr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elixirr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.