Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.9% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $57,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $769.54 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $794.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $731.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $654.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $601.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.66%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

