Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Lessened by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.9% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $663.33.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $769.54. 2,394,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,949. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $794.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.19 billion, a PE ratio of 132.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $654.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $601.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 89.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

