Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises about 0.7% of MQS Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.90.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $514.09. The stock had a trading volume of 598,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,291. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $515.35.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.52%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

