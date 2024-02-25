Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Position Lifted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,869 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,291 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,531 shares of company stock worth $3,929,293 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $142.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

