Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.75-5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04. Edison International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.750-5.050 EPS.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $68.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.67 and its 200-day moving average is $67.32. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on EIX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Edison International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 520,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 168,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,093,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

