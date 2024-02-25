eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,458 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,351,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 44.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,563 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 21.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in eBay by 3.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,979,291 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,717,000 after acquiring an additional 209,695 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in eBay by 3.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 417,413 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after buying an additional 12,521 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
eBay Stock Performance
NASDAQ EBAY opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at eBay
In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
eBay Company Profile
eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
