Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 423.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 96.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 302.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.01. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.85.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on O shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

