Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,713 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,713 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of EVERTEC worth $9,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 78.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 314.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 274.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 36.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $41.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $42.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

