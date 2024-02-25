Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 257,324 InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 257,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of InMode as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,513 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $203,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762,511 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 598,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $68,427,000 after acquiring an additional 840,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of InMode by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,736,843 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $64,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of InMode by 3,557.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,678,819 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,919 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INMD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $21.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.22. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 40.22%. InMode’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

