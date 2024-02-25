Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 278,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GH. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 36.0% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 186.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $152,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $19.42 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

