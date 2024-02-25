Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 278,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GH. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 36.0% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 186.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $152,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Guardant Health Stock Down 12.8 %
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Guardant Health
Guardant Health Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Guardant Health
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.