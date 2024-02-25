Eagle Asset Management Inc. Invests $8.85 Million in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 159,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth about $21,496,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,071,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,326,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,105,632.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,105,632.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $16,589,531.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,428 shares of company stock worth $1,726,858. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

NYSE:CXT opened at $60.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.81. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.13%.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Articles

