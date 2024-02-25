Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,809 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Integra LifeSciences worth $10,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. CL King began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.73. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $59.33.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

