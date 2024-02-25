Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $8.59 Million Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,703 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 48,950 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of SM Energy worth $8,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SM Energy by 561.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $41.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 4.18. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $43.73.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.70.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

