Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $10.71 Million Stock Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,285 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Veeco Instruments worth $10,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,069,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,039,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,542,000 after buying an additional 41,575 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeco Instruments

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeco Instruments news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $902,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,039,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,208,900. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of VECO stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.24. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VECO shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.