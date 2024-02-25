Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $10.30 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 163,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,886,000 after purchasing an additional 404,948 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 9,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $185.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $196.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

