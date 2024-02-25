Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 229 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Winmark were worth $9,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 0.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 11.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Winmark by 18.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Winmark by 26.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Winmark by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark Stock Performance

Shares of WINA stock opened at $388.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.87. Winmark Co. has a 52 week low of $273.50 and a 52 week high of $451.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.85.

Winmark Cuts Dividend

Winmark Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

(Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.