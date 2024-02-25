Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,762 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Steven Madden worth $9,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $45.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 37.67%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

