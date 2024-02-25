Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 596 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Qualys worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Qualys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Qualys by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $191,523.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,395,445.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,753 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $163.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.54 and a 200-day moving average of $171.03. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.54. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 52.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

