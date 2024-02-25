DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Trading 2% Higher

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 51 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.64). 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.63).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

The firm has a market cap of £11.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5,300.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 9.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 55.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

In related news, insider Jillian Margaret Jones purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £9,880 ($12,440.19). In other news, insider James A. T. Dow acquired 148,000 shares of DSW Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £78,440 ($98,766.05). Also, insider Jillian Margaret Jones acquired 19,000 shares of DSW Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £9,880 ($12,440.19). Corporate insiders own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.

