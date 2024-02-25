Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $21.11. Approximately 331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 million, a P/E ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF

The Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (DFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FCF Tactical High Yield index. The fund is a fund of funds that tactically allocates exposure to high yield ETFs or US Treasury ETFs based on daily buy-sell signal. DFHY was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Donoghue Forlines.

