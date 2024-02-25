Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) PT Raised to $72.00

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DFIN

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $65.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $6,014,631.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,486,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,515,478.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $6,014,631.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,486,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,515,478.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kami Turner sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $477,848.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,185.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,991 shares of company stock worth $12,696,404 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,694,000 after buying an additional 595,416 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,993.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 561,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,938,000 after purchasing an additional 534,572 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,429,000 after purchasing an additional 508,638 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,804,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,384,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,343,000 after purchasing an additional 383,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.