Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (DMZPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on April 11th

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1093 per share on Thursday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Trading Up 6.3 %
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
