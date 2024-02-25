Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,218,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Dollar Tree worth $236,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $273,045,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,234 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $160,816,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $145.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dollar Tree

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.