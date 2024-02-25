Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,346,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,913 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Dollar General worth $248,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Dollar General by 70.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DG opened at $140.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.32. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.