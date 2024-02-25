Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCBO. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Bridger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 192,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 688.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 79,348 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 327.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

DCBO stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,334.75 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.90. Docebo has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million. Docebo had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

